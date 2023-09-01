"We do not want to get emotional just because we are facing Pakistan" - Hockey player Manpreet Singh on India vs Pakistan clash at Asian Games 2023

The Indian men's hockey team sees itself in an exceptional position as the favourites to bag the gold at the impending Asian Games. Their current thriving campaign in the Asian Champions Trophy held in Chennai has boosted expectations, but the stakes at the Asian Games rocket higher.

Above the gold medal, the leading prize awaiting the winner is a direct token to the 2024 Paris Olympics, an opportunity to bypass the complex and shaky qualification process.

Midfielder Manpreet Singh, who headed the Indian team to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, acknowledges the high importance of performing nicely in the continental contest. Talking on the matter, he highlighted:

"We have only one aim - to win the gold because we can get the ticket to the Paris Olympics.

"This is a crucial tournament for us, and we are taking things very seriously."

Manpreet, however, warned against allowing the weight of Olympic qualification to load the players' minds when they stroll onto the field.

"We should play our normal game. If we feel the Olympics pressure, we might lose focus. Our coach wants us to just enjoy the game," he added.

Manpreet Singh mentioned the upbeat connection that head coach Craig Fulton, who was designated in March, has made with the players. Fulton's perspective highlights the significance of a strong defence, assuming that a stable defence can pave the way for goals, particularly with India's plenty of proficient strikers and penalty corner experts.

In the group stage of the Asian Games, India is set for a high-octane match with arch-rivals Pakistan. Nevertheless, Manpreet stressed the need for the participants to hover the match with a clinical perspective, much like their 4-0 victory over Pakistan in Chennai earlier this month.

He provoked his teammates not to let sentiments overpower them, stating,

"We look at it as another match. We do not want to get emotional just because we are facing Pakistan. If we get emotional, we might make mistakes."

With the Paris Olympics berth swinging in the balance, the Indian men's hockey team's voyage at the Asian Games pledges to be one of drastic focus, strategic execution, and an unflagging obligation to their game plan.