"We want to win a medal"- Ace defender Gurjit Kaur ahead of 2022 FIH Women's World Cup

Ace Indian hockey defender Gurjit Kaur, in a conversation on Hockey Te Charcha's latest episode, exuded confidence in the team ahead of the 2022 FIH Women's World Cup.

The Women's Hockey World Cup will take place in the Netherlands and Spain from July 1 to 17.

The Savita Punia-led Indian women's side that will be in action from July 3 onwards are aiming for a podium finish in the upcoming 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup.

After a remarkable showing and a third-place finish in the recently concluded 2021-22 FIH Pro League, Gurjit and Co. are eyeing a top three finish.

Gurjit, who will be competing in her second World Cup, spoke about the team's environment and preparations. She said:

“Yes, we are thrilled to be here. This is my second World Cup appearance. So, to be honest, I'm hoping to savour every moment this time around. And, in short, we are all ecstatic to be here.

"We have played a lot of international games in the run-up to the World Cup. There were several tournaments, and for the first time, we competed in the FIH Hockey Women's Pro League. So, certainly, all of these games have helped us improve both our game and our confidence."

She further added:

"Everyone is putting in a lot of effort in training as all of us want to win a medal at this World Cup. And, yes, we are just really riled up for this event and we will do everything it takes to finish on the podium here."

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia In the recent episode of #HockeyTeCharcha Gurjit spoke about her journey and the Indian Team's recent success and shed light on their preparations for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022. In the recent episode of #HockeyTeCharcha Gurjit spoke about her journey and the Indian Team's recent success and shed light on their preparations for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022.

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: Indian women's hockey fixtures

The Indian women's hockey team have been placed alongside England, New Zealand and China in Pool B.

Here's the list of matches:

Match 1: India vs England

Date: July 3, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

Match 2: India vs China

Date: July 5, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

Match 3: India vs New Zealand

Date: July 7, 2022 Timings: 11:00 pm IST

FIH Women's World Cup 2022:

Streaming details

All 2022 FIH Women's World Cup matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Matches will also be available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Also read: "We will fight till the end" - Vandana Katariya and team all set for 2022 Commonwealth Games

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far