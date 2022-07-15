"We will definitely try our best to win the gold medal" - Indian hockey team defender Harmanpreet Singh exudes confidence ahead of CWG 2022

Indian men's hockey team vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh exuded confidence to win the gold medal at the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022). The CWG 2022 will be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Harmanpreet said the Indian team has been going through a rigorous grind at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training center in Bengaluru. In a media release by Hockey India, Harmanpreet said:

"Our team has been performing well, we have played well in the FIH Hockey Pro League as well and therefore the confidence is high within the group. We will look to keep winning matches. We will definitely try our level best to win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022."

Harmanpreet Singh says team focusing on finishing and defensive skills ahead of Commonwealth Games

Harmanpreet stated that the team has put the learnings from the FIH Pro League in use to prepare for CWG. He said:

"Our preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2022 are carrying on very well. We are working on specific aspects of our game during our training sessions and we are focusing on the learnings from the FIH Hockey Pro League."

Divulging more details on what the team has been working on, Harmanpreet Singh said:

"We are specifically working on our finishing and defending skills at the moment. Overall, we are hitting the right notes in the practice sessions. We'll just keep working hard on our game and try to keep getting better day by day as a team."

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia Let us all celebrate the power of sports to bring people together to promote peace amongst all regardless of faith, ethnicity, or region on the occasion of this Olympic Day. Let us all celebrate the power of sports to bring people together to promote peace amongst all regardless of faith, ethnicity, or region on the occasion of this Olympic Day. 💯 https://t.co/wGz7q1Xpad

The Amritsar-born player added that the Indian team have been playing practice matches during training to gear up for the mega competition.

"We have been playing practice matches during our training sessions. Our main team has been playing against the rest of the players in the national camp. We have played a match every day, since Monday. The practice matches have helped us improve our on-field coordination and also provided us with an opportunity to test our strategies," he explained.

Get the complete Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far