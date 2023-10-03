Who will the Indians face in the semifinals of the women's hockey event at Asian Games 2023?

The Indian women's hockey team topped Pool A and have qualified for the semifinals of the 2023 Asian Games. A comprehensive 13-0 rout of Hong Kong on Tuesday ensured that Janneke Schopman's team remained unbeaten through the pool stages.

A hard-fought 1-1 draw against five-time Asian Games champions South Korea was the only contest in which the Indians were tested after having defeated Singapore by a 13-0 margin and Malaysia 6-0.

In Pool B, Japan defeated China 2-0 which enabled the defending champions to end up as the pool toppers. As such, the Chinese who finished second will face the Indians in what will be a repeat of the 2018 Asian Games semifinals.

Japan will face South Korea in the other semifinal with both matches scheduled to be played on October 5.

Despite putting together one of the most formidable coaching teams in world hockey, the inability of the Chinese to top their pool has come as a surprise.

Former Australian international Alysson Annan, who coached the near-invincible Netherlands women's team to victory at the 2018 Women's World Cup and the 2021 Olympics, was recruited by the Chinese last year.

Annan who is credited with building one of the most dominant sides in modern hockey, was joined by legendary Australian player and coach Ric Charlesworth, as the Chinese left no stone unturned in an effort to go for glory in Hangzhou.

Needless to say, the Indians who defeated China 1-0 thanks to a late penalty corner (PC) goal from Gurjit Kaur in the semifinals of Jakarta 2018, will be in for a stern test in the semifinals of the Asian Games.

How have the Indians fared against the Chinese ahead of the 2023 Asian Games semifinal?

Vice-Captain, defender, and short corner specilaist - Deep Grace Ekka

The Indians defeated China 2-0 in the final of the 2022 Asia Cup courtesy of a goal each from Gurjit Kaur and Sharmila, both of whom are not in the Asian Games side in Hangzhou.

India thrashed the Chinese 7-1 in the first leg of their FIH Hockey Pro League clash in January 2022 before settling for a 2-1 win in the second leg.

Both the above matches were played before the advent of Alysson Annan into the Chinese setup.

The Aussie coach was on hand to guide her team to a 1-1 draw in the pool stages of the 2022 Women's World Cup. Vandana Katariya had equalized for the Indians in the 45th minute after the Chinese had taken the lead just before half time.

Subsequently, both India and China jointly shared the ninth place in the 16-team event in Terrassa and Amstelveen.

With Janneke Schopman at the helm, the Indian PC battery consisting of Deep Grace Ekka, Navneet Kaur, and Deepika have tasted success in the pool stages, with Udita also lending a hand.

India's short corner speclialists will need to be at their best against the Chinese in the big semifinal on Thursday.