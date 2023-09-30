“Why only cricket have all the fun” - Fans react as India thrash Pakistan 10-2 at the Asian Games 2023

Indian hockey team continued its recent domination of arch-rivals Pakistan by comprehensively beating them 10-2 at the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday.

The match was a one-sided affair where six different scorers found the net. Harmanpreet Singh was the star of the affair, scoring four goals, including two in successive minutes - 33rd and 34th - of the game.

India’s Mandeep Singh opened the account for the Indian team in the eighth minute of the match with a fiery goal, and there was no looking back from there.

Harmanpreet built on this momentum and scored three minutes later and then again in the 17th minute.

There was a rapid succession of goals between the 30th and 50th minutes, with nine goals scored, seven by India and two by Pakistan. The consolation goals for Pakistan came in the 38th and 45th minutes.

India’s remaining goals came at the hands of Varun Kumar, who scored two, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh, and Sumit, all of them scoring one.

With this dominant win over Pakistan, the Indian hockey team has made a statement, establishing their authority as favorites to win gold at Hangzhou.

Indian social media went into a frenzy after the victory and fans and fellow players took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their joy at seeing the Indian team's big win. With several congratulatory messages, there were a ton of memes too.

Here's how fans reacted to India's momentous triumph and Harmanpreet Singh's heroics:

With this win, India seems on course to win gold at the Asian Games, and Indian hockey fans hope for nothing less. The Indian team has won all their matches so far at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

In their previous match, the Indian team had got the better of defending champions Japan 4-2. With their current form, the Indian team would be hard to stop in their journey towards the gold medal.