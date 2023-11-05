Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India defeats Korea to book their berth in the final

India women's hockey team marched ahead on their winning run as they defeated Korea 2-0 in the semifinal of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday night (4 November).

It was a game of two halves for the Indian side as they produced an attacking masterclass in the first half followed by a defensive masterclass in the second.

India went on attack from the word go and Korea found it difficult to contain the hosts. Salima Tete broke the deadlock with a wonderful field goal in the 11th minute to open the account for India.

Eight minutes later, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke doubled India's lead after converting a penalty corner. No further goals were scored during the first half and India went back with a lead of 2-0 at the half time.

However, after the first half, a different Indian side came out as they focused more on defending their lead. They thwarted all challenges to keep Korea at bay and didn't allow any space for the opposition.

In the end, the second half went goalless and India managed to hold on to their lead to register a 2-0 victory to enter the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

Japan defeated China 2-1 to enter the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023

In the other semifinal, Japan toppled China 2-1 to book their date with India in the final of the competition.

China opened the scoring with a field goal from Tiantian Luo in the 11th minute of the game. However, China failed to maintain the lead and Japan mounted a comeback.

Kana Urata equalized the score for Japan through a penalty corner in the 34th minute. Meanwhile, Miyu Suzuki scored the winning go in the 44th minute through another penalty corner to secure a 2-1 victory.

Now, India will face Japan in the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023. Meanwhile, China will lock horns with Korea in the 3rd place match on Sunday (November 5).