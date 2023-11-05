Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India lift the trophy after beating Japan in the final

The Indian women's hockey team is the new Asian champion as they won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy by defeating Japan 4-0 in the final.

On Sunday night (5 November), India Women locked horns with Japan Women in the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

The Indian team came into this game with a lot of anticipation and hopes as they did not lose a single game en route the summit clash, neither did any of the games end in a draw. They didn't disappoint as the Indian eves played like true champions.

They produced a defensive masterclass and outplayed Japan to get their hands on the trophy despite the scoreline suggesting otherwise. The Indian team focused on keeping the defence tight and hit Japan whenever they got the space.

Sangita Kumari opened the account for India in the 17th minute courtesy of a field goal. It was the only goal scored during the first half as India led the game 1-0.

Neha Goyal converted a penalty corner in the 46th minute to double India's lead. It sent a panic wave in Japan's team as they went on to attack in an attempt to bounce back in the game.

However, it gave India more space to exploit on the other end. They did it perfectly late in the game. In the 57th minute, Lalremsiami converted a penalty corner to hit India's 3rd goal of the night.

That wasn't it as Vandana Katariya scored a field goal in the 60th minute, which was the icing on the cake, as India completed a comfortable 4-0 win over Japan to lift the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

China claims bronze after defeating Korea 2-1 in the 3rd place game

China managed to get their hands on the bronze medal after defeating Korea 2-1 in the third-place game.

China started the game with a bang as Yi Chen opened the scoring in the 3rd minute. However, Korea levelled the score in the 38th minute after Sunjin An converted a penalty corner.

Tiantian Luo restored China's lead through a field goal in the 47th minute. It turned out to be the winner as well and China sealed the bronze medal as the game ended 2-1 in their favour.