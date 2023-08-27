Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India defeat Japan 7-1

Indian Women's Hockey Team continued their dominance in the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier by defeating Japan 7-1 in their second match at Salalah, Oman.

After a 7-2 win over Malaysia, India faced Japan in their second match on Saturday, August 26. India began the proceedings with two goals within ten minutes of the game.

Japan reduced the lead by finding the target in the ninth minute. Risa Nakasechi scored a field goal for the Japan women's team. India led by 3-1 after the end of the first half.

Japan began the second half well but they could not breach the Indian defence to find the target and convert their chances. India, on the other hand, raced to 5-1 within the next 15 minutes. When three minutes remaining, India scored twice in the final moments of the match to end with 7-1.

Mahima and Mariana scored twice for India against Japan in the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Mahima Choudhary and Mariana Kujur led the Indian attack in their 7-1 victory against Japan. Mahima Choudhary scored the first goal for the team in the seventh minute.

A minute later, Akshata Dhekale extended the Indian lead. Mariana Kujur scored in the 12th minute to make it 3-1 for the team during the first half. In the second half, Jyoti scored the fourth goal in the 23rd minute. Three minutes later, Monika Dipi Toppo found the target to make it 5-1.

During the 30th minute, Ajimina Kujur and Mahima Choudhary scored for India to help them finish at 7-1. Mahima Choudhary and Monika Dipi Toppo are the current leading goal-scorers for India with three goals each in their two matches.

India will take on Thailand in their final league match of the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier. India and Thailand are unbeaten in the Elite Pool. Indian women's side are at the top of the Elite Pool as they had scored(14) more goals than Thailand(13) in the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier.