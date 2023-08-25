Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India defeat Malaysia by 7-2

Indian Women's Hockey Team had an excellent start to their Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier as they defeated Malaysia by 7-2 on Friday (August 25) at Salalah in Oman.

India dominated the proceedings right from the start, scoring twice within five minutes of the match. Malaysia's Wan Wan reduced the lead by scoring in the seventh minute. Three minutes later, Aziz Zafirah scored for Malaysia to complete the equalizer.

India continued their counterattack to move to 3-2 at the end of the first half. The team did not waste any time and continued to attack. By the end of the 28th minute, India moved to 7-2 to win the match with ease.

Navjot Kaur and Monika Dipi Toppo scored twice for India against Malaysia in the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Indian captain Navjot Kaur led from the front as she found the target twice against Malaysia. She scored in the third minute of the match. Akshata Dhekale extended the lead by scoring in the fourth minute.

After Malaysia found the equalizer, Monika Dipi Toppo took the team back to the lead by scoring in the 12th minute. She also found the target in the 20th minute, after Mariana Kujur scored the team's fourth goal with a brilliant display to breach the Malaysian defence.

Mahima Choudhary made it 6-2 for India in the 28th minute. Seconds later, the Indian captain finished off the game by finding the target in the dying moments of the match.

India Women's Hockey Team won the first match by 7-2. India, who are placed in the Elite Pool, must finish in the top two of the Pool to make it to the semifinal. The top three teams will qualify for the Women's Hockey 5s World Cup, which will take place in Oman in 2024.

India will return to action on 26 August 2023 against Japan on Saturday. The Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier will have a live stream on the Asian Hockey Federation's YouTube channel (@AsianHockeyFederation).