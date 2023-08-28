Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India defeat Thailand by 7-2 in the final

Indian women's hockey team defeated Thailand in the final of the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier on Monday, August 28, at Salalah, Oman.

Indian team ended the Qualifiers with a massive 7-2 victory over Thailand. The first half witnessed an intense battle, as both India and Thailand scored two goals each within the first seven minutes of the match. India's Mariana Kujur scored the first goal in the second minute. However, Thailand produced two goals in the fifth minute of the match, thanks to Kunjira Inpa and Sanpoung Kornkanok.

Monika Dipi Toppo produced the equalizer for India in the seventh minute of the match. A minute later, Mariana Kujur made it 3-2 for India with an excellent field goal. The first half ended with 4-2 in favor of India.

While both teams tried to score in the initial minutes of the second half, Indian captain Navjot Kaur broke the shackles and found a field goal in the 23rd minute. During the dying moments of the match, Jyoti and Mahima Choudhary scored and helped India finish with 7-2.

India remains unbeaten throughout the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

India concluded the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier with a perfect record, as they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

India, who were placed in the Elite Pool group along with Japan, Thailand, and Malaysia, ended the league stage at the top of the table with three wins. They met Malaysia in the semi-final, which they won with ease to qualify for the 2024 World Cup Hockey 5s. In the final, India defeated Thailand to win the title.

Indian captain Navjot Kaur and Monika Dipi Toppo were the top goal-scorers for India with seven goals each from five matches. Mahima Choudhary and Mariana Kujur scored six goals each. Jyoti had five goals, while Akshata and Ajmina Kujur scored twice in the tournament for India.

Thailand became the third Asian team to qualify for the World Cup since they had reached the final of the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier. Malaysia and Indonesia had to fight hard for the final spot in the World Cup. Their match ended in a 4-4 draw and Malaysia won the match by penalty shootout (2-1).

Oman men's and women's teams gained an automatic qualification as they are the hosts of the upcoming World Cup.