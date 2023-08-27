Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India defeat Thailand to finish at the top of Elite Pool

Indian women's hockey team defeated Thailand 5-4 in their final league match to finish at the top of the Elite Pool in the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier at Salalah in Oman.

Prior to this match, both India and Thailand were unbeaten in the Elite Pool, but India was at the top of the table because of the number of goals scored.

India began to dominate right from the word go. They breached the Thailand defence early in the match to score two goals within the first minute of the match. Thailand captain Piresram Anongnat pulled things back by successfully converting the challenge goal in the 3rd minute.

The first half ended 3-3 after Aunjai Natthakarn scored twice in four minutes during the final moments of the first half. Aunjai Natthakarn is the leading goal-scorer amongst the Elite Pool teams with six goals in three matches.

India began the second-half proceedings well. They even had multiple opportunities to score, but could not convert any of them. Thailand broke the Indian defence in the 19th minute of the match.

Suwapat Konthong found the target for the team to put Thailand in the front for the first time in the match. However, in the final 10 minutes of the game, India scored twice to end their final league match of the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier with a 5-4 victory. Notably, they are the only unbeaten team in the Elite Pool Group.

Monika Dipi Toppo scored twice for India against Thailand in the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Monika Dipi Toppo led the Indian attack well by finding the target twice in the thrilling encounter against Thailand in Oman. After Indian captain Navjot Kaur scored the first goal in the 1st minute of the match, Monika Dipi Toppo found the target within seconds to make it 2-0.

When the score read 2-1, Monika extended the Indian lead by scoring in the 7th minute of the match. After Suwapat Konthong provided the lead for Thailand, India's in-form Mahima Choudhary produced the equalizer at the beginning of the second half.

In the final minute of the game, Ajmina Kujur took India to 5-4, helping them win against Thailand. India will be back in action on Monday for the semifinal of the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier.