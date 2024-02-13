Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 Points Table: Updated standings after China vs India

Women’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 has seen 13 days of competition. Let’s take a look at how the teams are performing and where they stand in the overall tally after the conclusion of the 13th day of the campaign.

Netherlands continues to stay on top of the standings with nine consecutive wins, racking up 27 points. The world’s No. 1-ranked team is brimming with confidence, and they will be aiming to continue their winning streak when they take on India in their next contest.

China, on the other hand, is in the second position with four wins in five games, gathering a total of 12 points in the tally. Australia is ranked at the third spot with two wins in four games, picking up six points.

Argentina and India have racked up one win each to secure the fourth and fifth positions in the standings respectively. Argentina has suffered two losses while the Indian women's team has lost four games.

The fourth-ranked Argentinian side has claimed five points so far while Women in Blue, ranked fifth, have secured only three points. Great Britain is carrying the sixth slot without winning a game. They have drawn a contest and lost three clashes so far, picking up only one point.

Meanwhile, Belgium and Germany have yet to play in this campaign so far. They are ranked at the seventh and eighth positions without a game in their tally. Regrettably, the United States is carrying the wooden spoon without winning a game in five contests so far.

Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: Fixtures (Tuesday - February 13, 2024)

Two matches will take place on Tuesday (February 13) in the Bhubaneswar leg of the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24. Australia vs China and the Netherlands vs India are the two matches that will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

Australia will start the first contest as strong favorites over China while the Netherlands are outright favorites to win the second game of the day over India.

Tuesday, February 6

Australia vs China, 5:30 PM

Netherlands vs India, 7:30 PM