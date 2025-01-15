  • home icon
Women's HIL Points Table: Updated Women's Hockey India League standings after Delhi SG Pipers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Match 3

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Jan 15, 2025 14:48 IST
Women
Women's HIL Points Table (Image via HIL website)

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers have retained the third position in the Women's Hockey India League points table following a 1-0 victory over Delhi SG Pipers on Tuesday, January 14, at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

Kathryn Mullan found the back of the net in the 23rd minute to guide the Bengal-based club to a 1-0 victory in the third match of the Women's Hockey India League.

Delhi SG Pipers had one green card, while Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers had three players in the refeere's book, courtesy of two green cards and a yellow card.

The Bengal Tigers have three points from a couple of matches, including one win and a loss. They have a goal difference of -2, having scored two goals and conceded four.

also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Delhi SG Pipers continue to hold the last position in the Women's HIL standings with zero points from two matches, having lost both matches they've played thus far. The Delhi-based franchise have a goal difference of zero, conceding five goals and scoring none.

Table-toppers Odisha Warriors will take on second-placed JSW Soorma Hockey Club in the fourth match of the Women's Hockey India League 2025 on Wednesday, January 15. The match will be played at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

Both teams have three points each, having won the only match they've played thus far. The Warriors are placed on top in the Women's HIL points table with a goal difference of four, while the Soorma Hockey Club have a goal difference of three.

Women's Hockey India League: Day 3 Results (Tuesday, January 14)

Match 3 - Delhi SG Pipers lost to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 1-0

Women's Hockey India League: Day 4 Fixtures (Wednesday, January 15)

Match 4 - Odisha Warriors vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club, 6pm IST

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
