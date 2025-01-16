Women's HIL Points Table: Updated Women's Hockey India League standings on January 15

JSW Soorma Hockey Club (previously second) have jumped to the first position with a 2-1 victory over Odisha Warriors in the fourth match of the Women's Hockey India League 2025. The match took place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

They have six points from a couple of matches, having won both matches they've played thus far in the league's inaugural edition. Soorma Hockey Club have a goal difference of four, having scored six goals and conceded twice.

Meanwhile, Odisha Warriors have slipped to the second position in the Women's HIL points table with three points from two matches, including one win and a loss. The Warriors have a score difference of three, scoring thrice and conceding a couple of times thus far.

Trending

Hina Bano opened the scoring for Soorma Hockey Club in the sixth minute. The first quarter ended with Soorma Hockey Club taking a 1-0 lead over Odisha Warriors.

With no goals scored in the next couple of quarters, both sides struggled to find the back of the net. Sonam scored off a field goal in the 47th minute to help the Soorma Hockey Club take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Dutch player Freeke Moes brushed one past the goalkeeper in the 57th minute for the Odisha Warriors. However, the Odisha-based club fell short and ended up losing.

Third-placed Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers will take on Odisha Warriors in the fifth match of the Women's Hockey India League at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Thursday (January 16).

Women's Hockey India League: Day 4 Results (Wednesday, January 15)

Match 4 - Odisha Warriors lost to JSW Soorma Hockey Club 1-2

Women's Hockey India League: Day 5 Fixtures (Thursday, January 16)

Match 5 - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Odisha Warriors, 6 pm IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback