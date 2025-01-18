Women's HIL Points Table: Updated Women's Hockey India League standings after January 17

JSW Soorma Hockey Club have retained the top spot in the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) standings with six points from three matches, including two wins and a loss. They have a goal difference of two, having scored six goals and conceded four.

Meanwhile, Odisha Warriors are second with five points from three matches, including one win, one loss, and a win on penalties. The Warriors have a goal difference of three, scoring half a dozen goals and conceding thrice.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers are placed third in the Women's HIL points table with four points from three matches. They have registered one win, one loss, and one loss on penalties. The Bengal Tigers have a goal difference of -2, having scored three goals and conceded five.

Delhi SG Pipers, on the other hand, are last in the standings with three points from as many games, having won a match and lost a couple. They have a goal difference of -3, scoring twice and conceding five times.

Speaking of the latest Women's Hockey India League game, Delhi SG Pipers defeated JSW Soorma Hockey Club 2-0 in the sixth match of the competition. Sangita Kumari (25') scored a goal in the first half, while Deepika (47') found the back of the net in the second half to guide the Delhi-based club to a comfortable victory. The match was played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium.

Odisha Warriors will take on Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in Match 8 of the Women's Hockey India League 2025 at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Women's Hockey India League: Day 6 Results (Friday, January 17)

Match 6 - Delhi SG Pipers 2-0 JSW Soorma Hockey Club

Women's Hockey India League: Day 7 Fixtures (Sunday, January 19)

Match 7 - Odisha Warriors vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, 6:00 pm IST

