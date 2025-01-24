  • home icon
  Women's HIL Points Table: Updated Women's Hockey India League standings after January 23

Women's HIL Points Table: Updated Women's Hockey India League standings after January 23

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Jan 24, 2025 01:09 IST
Women
Women's Hockey India League (Image Credits: Hockey India)

Odisha Warriors (previously second) have moved to the top of the Women's Hockey India League points table despite a loss against Delhi SG Pipers on Thursday (January 23). They have secured a place in the summit clash of the competition.

The Warriors have 11 points from six matches, including two wins and one loss. They have one loss on penalties and a couple of wins on penalties. The Odisha-based franchise have a goal difference of six, having scored 11 goals and conceded five.

Meanwhile, Delhi SG Pipers have finished at the bottom of the standings with five points from six outings, having won one match, lost four, and won one in a shootout. The Pipers have a goal difference of -9, having scored four times and conceded 13 goals.

also-read-trending Trending

Speaking of the match, the first quarter ended in a 0-0 with both teams failing to find the back of the net. Navneet Kaur converted a penalty stroke in the 28th minute to hand Delhi SG Pipers a 1-0 lead in the game.

Yibbi Jansen scored off a penalty corner in the 35th minute to level the scores 1-1. The match headed into a penalty shootout with the final score reading 1-1. Delhi SG Pipers won the match 3-2 in a shootout to end their campaign on a high.

Second-placed JSW Soorma Hockey Club will take on Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, who are third in the Women's HIL standings. Both teams will fight for a spot in the Women's Hockey India League 2025 final when they take on each other on Friday (January 24).

Women's Hockey India League: Day 11 Results (Thursday, January 23)

Match 11 - Odisha Warriors 1 (2) - (3) 1 Delhi SG Pipers

Women's Hockey India League: Day 12 Fixtures (Friday, January 24)

Match 12 - JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, 6:00 pm IST

Edited by Yash Singh
हिन्दी