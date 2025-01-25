Women's HIL Points Table: Updated Women's Hockey India League standings after January 24

The JSW Soorma Hockey Club (previously second) have moved to the first position in the Women's Hockey India League points table following a 4-2 victory over the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on Friday (January 24). They have 13 points from six matches, including four wins, one loss, and a loss in a shootout. The franchise have a goal difference of eight, having scored 15 goals and conceded seven.

The Odisha Warriors have slipped to the second position with 11 points from six outings, having won two wins, two wins on a shootout, one loss, and a loss in a shootout. The Warriors have a goal difference of six, having scored 11 goals and conceded five times.

Meanwhile, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers have finished third in the standings with seven points from six matches, including two wins, three losses, and a loss on penalties. They have a score difference of -5, courtesy of eight goals scored and 13 conceded.

Trending

The Delhi SG Pipers finished at the bottom of the Women's HIL points table with five points from six matches, having won one match, lost four, and won one on penalties. The Delhi-based franchise have a goal difference of -9, having scored four times and conceded 13 goals.

Speaking of the match, Charlotte Englebert (1') and Hina Bano (9') scored a goal each in the first quarter to guide the JSW Soorma Hockey Club to a 2-0 lead. Charlotte Englebert found the back of the net in the 17th minute to ensure her side takes a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Charlotte Englebert struck in the 47th minute to complete her hat-trick. Vandana Katariya (48') and Shilpi Dabas (58') scored a goal each for the Bengal Tigers but their efforts went in vain, losing 4-2.

Women's Hockey India League: Day 12 Results (Friday, January 24)

Match 12 - JSW Soorma Hockey Club 4-2 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Women's Hockey India League: Day 13 Fixtures (Sunday, January 25)

Final - JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs Odisha Warriors, 6:00 pm IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback