Women's HIL Points Table: Updated Women's Hockey India League standings after Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Odisha Warriors, Match 5

Odisha Warriors have retained the second position in the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) points table after defeating Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on penalties in the sixth match of the competition on Thursday (January 16).

They have six points from three matches, courtesy of one win, one loss, and a win in a shootout. The Warriors have a score difference of three, having scored six goals and conceded thrice.

Meanwhile, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers have three points from as many games. They have won one match and lost a couple of games. The Bengal Tigers have a score difference of -2, courtesy of scoring thrice and conceding five times.

Speaking about the match, Baljeet Kaur opened the scoring for Odisha Warriors in the eighth minute. Beauty Dung Dung leveled the scores for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the 16th minute. With no goals, scored in the second half, the scoreline at the final whistle read 1-1 and the match headed into a penalty shootout.

The Warriors went on to win the match 3-2 on penalty shootout and bagged three full points at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

Table-toppers JSW Soorma Hockey Club will take on last-placed Delhi SG Pipers in the sixth match of the Women's Hockey India League 2025 at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday (January 17).

Soorma Hockey Club are on a two-match winning streak, while the Delhi-based franchise have two losses and are yet to open their account in the inaugural edition of the Women's HIL.

Women's Hockey India League: Day 5 Results

(Thursday, January 16)

Match 5 - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 1(2) - 1(3) Odisha Warriors

Women's Hockey India League: Day 6 Fixtures (Friday, January 17)

Match 6 - Delhi SG Pipers vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club, 8:15 pm IST

