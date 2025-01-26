Women's HIL Points Table: Where did the teams finish at the end of the Women's Hockey India League league stage?

The JSW Soorma Hockey Club finished atop the Women's Hockey India League points table with 13 points from six outings, including four wins, one loss, and a loss in a shootout. They finished the league stage with a goal difference of eight, having scored 15 goals and conceded seven.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Warriors finished second to find a place in the Women's Hockey India League 2025 summit clash. The Warriors registered two wins, two wins on penalties, one loss, and a loss on penalties. The Odisha-based franchise had a goal difference of six, having scored 11 goals and conceded five times.

The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers finished third in the Women's Hockey India League standings with seven points from six matches, including two wins, three losses, and a loss on penalties. The Bengal Tigers finished the league stage with a goal difference of -5, scoring eight times and conceding 13 goals.

On the other hand, the Delhi SG Pipers finished at the bottom of the standings with five points from six losses, having won one, won one in a shootout, and lost the remaining four matches. The Delhi-based club had a goal difference of -9, scoring four times, and conceding 13 goals.

Women's Hockey India League: JSW Soorma Hockey Club to face Odisha Warriors for inaugural Women's HIL title

Table-topper JSW Soorma Hockey Club will take on the Odisha Warriors in the inaugural edition of the Women's Hockey India League final in Ranchi on Sunday (January 26). The two sides faced each other twice in the group stage of the Women's HIL 2025.

In their first meeting, the JSW Soorma Hockey Club registered a 2-1 victory over Odisha Warriors. The second outing between the two sides ended in a 0-0 draw, but the Warriors won the match 2-0 on penalties.

