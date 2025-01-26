  • home icon
  • Field Hockey
  • Women's HIL Points Table: Where did the teams finish at the end of the Women's Hockey India League league stage?

Women's HIL Points Table: Where did the teams finish at the end of the Women's Hockey India League league stage?

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Jan 26, 2025 14:00 IST
Women
Women's Hockey India League Points Table

The JSW Soorma Hockey Club finished atop the Women's Hockey India League points table with 13 points from six outings, including four wins, one loss, and a loss in a shootout. They finished the league stage with a goal difference of eight, having scored 15 goals and conceded seven.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Warriors finished second to find a place in the Women's Hockey India League 2025 summit clash. The Warriors registered two wins, two wins on penalties, one loss, and a loss on penalties. The Odisha-based franchise had a goal difference of six, having scored 11 goals and conceded five times.

The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers finished third in the Women's Hockey India League standings with seven points from six matches, including two wins, three losses, and a loss on penalties. The Bengal Tigers finished the league stage with a goal difference of -5, scoring eight times and conceding 13 goals.

also-read-trending Trending

On the other hand, the Delhi SG Pipers finished at the bottom of the standings with five points from six losses, having won one, won one in a shootout, and lost the remaining four matches. The Delhi-based club had a goal difference of -9, scoring four times, and conceding 13 goals.

Women's Hockey India League: JSW Soorma Hockey Club to face Odisha Warriors for inaugural Women's HIL title

Table-topper JSW Soorma Hockey Club will take on the Odisha Warriors in the inaugural edition of the Women's Hockey India League final in Ranchi on Sunday (January 26). The two sides faced each other twice in the group stage of the Women's HIL 2025.

In their first meeting, the JSW Soorma Hockey Club registered a 2-1 victory over Odisha Warriors. The second outing between the two sides ended in a 0-0 draw, but the Warriors won the match 2-0 on penalties.

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी