×
Create
Notifications

Women's Hockey Junior World Cup postponed; South Africa, Canada join Pro League

Representative picture: A hockey match in progress at the Kalinga Stadium. (PC: Getty Images)
Representative picture: A hockey match in progress at the Kalinga Stadium. (PC: Getty Images)
Hari Kishore M
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Dec 08, 2021 11:41 PM IST
News

The Women's Hockey Junior World Cup, which was scheduled to be held in South Africa, has been postponed. This is according to the Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

The Junior World Cup was put on hold as the pandemic has begun wreaking havoc once again with a new COVID-19 variant. Keeping in view the safety of the teams, the organizers and everyone involved, the International Hockey Federation had put it on hold.

The Executive Board meeting on Wednesday officially decided to postpone the event. They have also suggested that South Africa will have priority over hosting the Women's Junior World Cup.

Read: Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Indian player tests positive for COVID-19

Acknowledging the preparations of the organizers – both the South African Hockey Association and the North-West University of Potchefstroom – for their intense preparations, the Executive Board formally thanked them.

Ayanna McClean Earns the FIH Golden Whistle, having accomplished her 100th Game as an international UmpireMany Congratulations!Read More: bit.ly/3lGENMb https://t.co/cvOVncFdeJ

South Africa, Canada in Hockey Pro League

The Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) approved the participation of South Africa and Canada in the third edition of the Men’s FIH Hockey Pro League.

South Africa and Canada will be replacing Australia and New Zealand in this edition of the Hockey Pro League. Both Australia and New Zealand have pulled out of the current season due to COVID-19 related travel constraints and safety.

Also read: Argentina win Junior Hockey World Cup, India finish fourth

The Executive Board also made it clear that the inclusion of South Africa and Canada will only be temporary and limited to the third and current season of the Men's Pro League. The teams are the first from the African and North American continents respectively.

The first Hockey Pro League matches of 2022 will involve the Indian women’s hockey and Chinese women's teams. The two nations will meet on January 31 and February 1 in Thailand, where both teams will be to play the Women’s Asia Cup 2022.

The Executive Board members also extended their congratulations and thanks to Hockey India for their outstanding work in hosting the magnificent Men’s Junior World Cup 2021.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Also read: Hockey India to take part in 2022 Commonwealth Games

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी