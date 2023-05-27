Yuvraj Singh hosts watch-along for fans as they cheer for India vs Belgium

Yuvraj Singh, the celebrated former cricketer, recently hosted a watch-along event for fans as they cheered on the Indian Hockey Team in their match against Belgium to promote the spirit of unity and support for underrepresented sports in India. The event was part of Cadbury Dairy Milk's #CheerForAllSports campaign, which aims to bring Indians together to celebrate athletes outside of cricket.

Yuvraj, known for his tenacity and passion for all sports, urged fans to support the Indian Hockey team while emphasizing the importance of supporting sports beyond cricket. Recognizing hockey's special place as India's national sport, Yuvraj Singh pledged his full support for the hockey players and acknowledged their sacrifices in representing the country on the international stage.

However, the Indian Men's Hockey team was defeated 1-2 by Belgium in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 match at the Lee Valley Stadium in London. Mandeep Singh, a seasoned striker, scored India's lone goal, but Thibeau Stockbroekx and Nelson Onana scored for Belgium, securing victory. Despite the loss, the Indian team demonstrated resilience and kept the contest exciting until the very end.

Looking ahead, the Indian team prepares to face the United Kingdom in their next match. This upcoming match provides a new opportunity for the Indian team to rebound and demonstrate their true potential. Fans will undoubtedly continue to show their support and cheer for the Indian Hockey team as a result of Yuvraj Singh's watch-along event.

During the watch-along, Yuvraj Singh emphasized the hockey players' passion and dedication, putting their bodies on the line and even taking shots at their chests to defend the team's honor. He praised their dedication to the sport and admired their unwavering passion and resilience.

Yuvraj Singh, a proud supporter of all sports in which India competes, emphasized the importance of broadening the horizons of sports fandom in the country. He and fellow former cricketer Harbhajan Singh emphasized their unwavering support for athletes of all sports and encouraged fans to embrace and cheer for sports other than cricket.

The watch-along event not only provided a venue for fans to come together and support the Indian Hockey team, but it also demonstrated India's growing recognition and appreciation for sports diversity. It demonstrated the power of unity and the ability of sports to unite people from diverse backgrounds around a common goal.

Cadbury Dairy Milk #CheerForAllSports campaign

As the Cadbury Dairy Milk #CheerForAllSports campaign gains traction, events like Yuvraj Singh's watch-along play an important role in fostering a sense of community and encouraging fans to rally behind athletes in underrepresented sports. Through such initiatives, the campaign's goal of promoting better connections between athletes and fans has been met.

Through this multichannel campaign, the brand hopes to encourage India to share and participate in the happiness of others. This time, the brand is nipping that—"Har Indian Team ki Khushi Mein Shamil Hokar Dekho"—by supporting Indian athletes competing in wrestling, boxing, hockey, table tennis, and other tournaments around the world.

