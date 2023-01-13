NZ vs CHI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 14th, 2023

New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns with Chile (CHI) in the fifth match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 14.

Both the teams are placed in Pool C along with the Netherlands and Malaysia. New Zealand had an average run in the 2018 Hockey World Cup as they got knocked out of the competition after losing 2-0 against the English team in the cross-overs round. The team will be looking to put on a better display this time around and start their campaign with a win.

Chile, on the other hand, have qualified for the Hockey World Cup for the first time in their history. The team has some exciting names who are eager to make their mark in their maiden World Cup. However, the debutants will need to play really well in the group stage as they are placed with more experienced teams in the competition.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Chile

Date & Time: January 14, 2023, at 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods, Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison

Chile

Araya Augustin, Juan Purcell, Adrian Henriquez, Vicente Goni, Fernando Renz, Jose Maldonado, Martin Rodriguez, Kay Gesswien, Andres Pizzaro, Juan Amoroso, Jose Hurtado, Filipe Renz, Ignacio Contrado, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Ritcher, Axel Troncoso, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra

Probable Playing XI

New Zealand

Dominic Dixon, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods, Hayden Phillips, Jake Smith, Simon Child, Sam Hiha, Sam Lane

Chile

Adrian Henriquez, Jose Maldonado, Juan Amoroso, Andres Pizarro, Vicente Goni, Fernando Renz, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra, Martin Rodriguez, Felipe Renz, Kay Gesswein

NZ vs CHI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adrian Henriquez, Jose Maldonado, Kane Russell, Juan Amoroso, Aidan Sarikaya, Fernando Renz, Nils Strabucchi, Nic Woods, Hayden Phillips, Martin Rodriguez, Sam Hiha

Captain: Juan Amoroso, Vice-Captain: Kane Russell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dominic Dixon, Jose Maldonado, Kane Russell, Juan Amoroso, Blair Tarrant, Fernando Renz, Nils Strabucchi, Nic Woods, Hayden Phillips, Martin Rodriguez, Sam Lane

Captain: Kane Russell, Vice-Captain: Fernando Renz

