NZ vs GBR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Men's FIH Pro League – April 28th, 2023

New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns with Great Britain (GBR) in the 34th match of the Men’s FIH Pro League. The match will take place at the Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium in Christchurch on April 28.

New Zealand are yet to open their account at home as they have now lost consecutive matches, including a 3-0 loss against Australia in the previous game. The hosts are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with two points and a goal difference of -11.

Great Britain, on the other hand, are having a great time in New Zealand as they have won two consecutive games, including a 2-1 victory against the Australia in the previous game. They are currently placed third in the points table with 15 points and a goal difference of +7.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Great Britain

Date & Time: April 28, 2023, at 1:10 PM IST

Venue: Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Dominic Dixon, Dane Lett, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Brad Read, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods, Sean Findlay, George Baker, Hayden Phillips, Isaac Houlbrooke, Kim Kingstone, Scott Boyde, Sam Lane, Simon Child, Hugo Inglis, George Muir, David Brydon, Simon Yorston, Harry Miskimmin, Leon Hayward, Nick Ross, Charlie Morrison, George Enersen, Jared Panchia, Buschl Malachi, Benji Edwards, Joseph Morrison, Oliver Macintyre, Sam Hiha, Benjamin Culhane, Louis Beckert, Tim Neild, Jordan Cohen, Charl Ulrich, Connor Greentree, Liam Mortimer, Nicholas Lidstone, Patrick Ward, Jake Smith, Dylan Thomas

Great Britain

Oliver Payne, David Ames, Peter Scott, Brendan Creed, Will Calnan, Liam Sanford, Lee Morton, Rupert Shipperley, Christoper Griffiths, Nicholas Bandurak, Sam Ward, Toby Reynolds Cotterill, Phil Roper, Liam Ansell, James Mazarelo, Jack Turner, James Gall, Harry Martin, Ian Sloan, Scott Duncan, Zachary Wallace, Timothy Nurse, Jack Waller, Nick Park, Tom Sorsby, Matthew Ramshaw, David Condon, James Albery, Rhys Smith, Edward Way, David Goodfield, James Oates, Stuart Rushmere, Taylor Samuel, Jacob Draper

Probable Playing XI

New Zealand

Dominic Dixon, Dane Lett, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Brad Read, Nic Woods, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Isaac Houlbrooke, Sam Lane, Simon Child

Great Britain

Oliver Payne, David Ames, Peter Scott, Brendan Creed, Liam Sanford, Rupert Shipperley, Christoper Griffiths, Nicholas Bandurak, Sam Ward, Phil Roper, Liam Ansell

NZ vs GBR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Men’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dominic Dixon, Dane Lett, Brendan Creed, Liam Sanford, David Brydon, Zachary Wallace, Jack Waller, James Albery, Hayden Phillips, Sam Ward, Nicholas Bandurak

Captain: Zachary Wallace, Vice-Captain: Sam Ward

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dominic Dixon, Dane Lett, Brendan Creed, Liam Sanford, David Brydon, Zachary Wallace, Jack Waller, Rupert Shipperley, Hayden Phillips, Sam Ward, Nicholas Bandurak

Captain: Jack Waller, Vice-Captain: Nicholas Bandurak

