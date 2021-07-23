NZ vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Olympics 2021 (Men) Match – July 24, 2021

New Zealand will take on India in their opener of the Olympics 2021 Men's Hockey event. The Black Sticks are ranked eighth in the FIH World Rankings, while India are fourth.

In total, the two sides have met each other on 101 occasions, with the Indians winning 55 matches. New Zealand have 29 wins to their name, while the remaining 17 matches ended in draws. Speaking of the Olympics meeting, the two sides have played each other seven times in the event. The Men in Blue have a margin lead over the Black Sticks with a win ratio of 4:3.

The two nations will want to start their Olympics 2021 campaign with a victory. However, the Indian side are expected to win this fixture, having defeated the New Zealand side several times in the past.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Blair Tarrant (captain), Hugo Inglis (vice-captain), Steve Edwards, Sean Findlay, Leon Hayward, Stephen Jenness, Sam Lane, Dane Lett, Shea McAleese, Jared Panchia, Nick Ross, Kane Russell, Jacob Smith, Dylan Thomas, Nick Wilson, Nic Woods.

India

Manpreet Singh (Captain), P.R. Sreejesh (Goalkeeper), Krishan Pathak (Goalkeeper), Harmanpreet Singh (Defender), Rupinder Pal Singh (Defender), Surender Kumar (Defender), Varun Kumar (Defender), Amit Rohidas (Defender), Birendra Lakra (Defender), Hardik Singh (Midfielder), Vivek Sagar Prasad (Midfielder), Nilakanta Sharma (Midfielder), Sumit (Midfielder), Shamsher Singh (Forward), Dilpreet Singh (Forward), Gurjant Singh (Forward), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (Forward), Mandeep Singh (Forward), Simranjeet Singh (Forward).

Predicted Playing XI

New Zealand

Leon Hayward, Blair Tarrant, Shea McAleese, Nic Woods, Kane Russell, Hugo Inglis, Jared Panchia, Dylan Thomas, Nick Ross, Sam Lane, Nick Wilson.

India

P.R. Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs India, Men’s Pool A

Date & Time: 24th July 2021, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – South Pitch

NZ vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Olympics)

NZ vs IND Fantasy tips

Fantasy Suggestions #1: Sreejesh Parattu, Blair Tarrant, Shea McAleese, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Hugo Inglis, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Sam Lane, Nick Wilson, Mandeep Singh.

Captain: Mandeep Singh, Vice-Captain: Hugo Inglis

Fantasy Suggestions #2: Sreejesh Parattu, Blair Tarrant, Nic Woods, Amit Rohidas, Rupinder Pal Singh, Hugo Inglis, Manpreet Singh, Jared Panchia, Sam Lane, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh.

Captain: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Vice-Captain: Manpreet Singh

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee