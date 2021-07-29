Olympics 2021: India vs Ireland women's hockey preview & prediction

The Indian women's hockey team will be looking to pick up three vital points against Ireland on Friday to remain in contention for a quarterfinal berth in the Field Hockey event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Rani Rampal and co. have not won a game in the competition and need a victory against Ireland to have any chance of making it out of their group.

Ireland, who were ranked six places below the Indians in the 16th spot before the 2018 Women's World Cup, are now placed one slot above Sjoerd Marijne's team, thanks to their giant-killing spree in London.

An inspired performance from Graham Shaw's team ensured that they got past the Indians in the World Cup quarterfinals via a shootout and did pretty much the same against Spain in the semifinals before losing 0-6 to the Netherlands in the final.

The Indians will need to beat the Green Army in a comprehensive fashion should goal difference come into consideration as a criteria for progressing to the knock-out stage.

A win for Ireland will see them through to the quarters (Image Courtesy:Hockey Ireland)

If India lose to the World Cup silver medallists, there is no way back for the team in Tokyo irrespective of what may happen in their last group game against South Africa.

The Irish girls beat South Africa 2-0 before losing 0-4 against the Netherlands. A controversial goal then helped Germany beat Ireland 4-2 on Wednesday.

The Netherlands and Germany have already qualified for the quarterfinals but a couple of spots still remain.

The Indians, with no points, are currently fifth in the table, one spot above South Africa thanks to a marginally better goal difference.

Great Britain have six points from three matches with games against the Netherlands and Ireland still to be played, while the Irish have three points from as many games.

A win against India will see the Irish through to the quarterfinals. Marijne's team, on the other hand, not only have to win their match but also hope other results go their way in order to advance.

The match begins at 0815 IST on Friday, July 30

FIH Rankings:

India - 10

Ireland - 9

Prediction:

The Indians have no option but to attack with a high press early in the contest in the hope that their experienced defence can ward off counter-attacks from Ireland. A high-scoring contest is on the cards with neither side expected to give an inch.

Gurjit Kaur will also need to be at her very best from PCs.

Score Prediction:

India 4 - Ireland 2

