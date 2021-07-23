Photos: Tokyo prepares for Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Japanese capital is all set for the mega opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. The Olympics 2021 was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Summer Games in Tokyo is back after 57 years. Japan first hosted the Olympics back in 1964.

This time, fans of every single participating country will witness two flagbearers, one male and one female, leading their contingent in the opening ceremony. International Olympic Chief Thomas Bach decided to introduce two flagbearers from 206 NOCs for the opening ceremony.

For India, boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh will lead the contingent at the grand opening ceremony. Alongside the Indian flagbearers, 23 athletes and 6 officials will also be marching into the opening ceremony.

Take a look at some of the pictures ahead of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Aerial view of Japan's National Stadium

Fans gather outside the National Stadium

The front view of the National Stadium

Blue Impulse Aerobatic Demonstration Team

Indian flag bearers of the opening ceremony, Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh.

About the opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will showcase the culture and traditions of the host city and country. The ceremony will show how the world and Japan have gone through the pandemic for over a year. Marco Balich, the executive producer of the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony, told Reuters:

"I think for sure the Olympic Ceremony, which is a window of all humanity, will have to reflect somehow or reference somehow what has happened"

The opening ceremony of the Olympics will be behind closed doors, keeping in mind the safety during the event. Only 1000 officials will be allowed to witness the opening ceremony live.

Live streaming details for the opening ceremony

Viewers in India can watch the live telecast of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on Sony Sports Network at 4:30 pm. The audience can also watch the opening ceremony live on Sony Liv.

Doordarshan Sports will also live telecast all the events, including the opening ceremony, at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on terrestrial network and Direct-To-Home (DTH) platform.

