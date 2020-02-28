Our greatest success will be in the Olympics, says the dragflicker of the women’s hockey team, Gurjit Kaur

The Indian women's hockey team is all set to show their best performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

What’s the story?

Gurjit Kaur, the master dragflicker of the Indian women’s hockey team believes that the team is getting better as they advance from one tour to another and that the team, under the captaincy of Rani Rampal is expected to demonstrate their true potential during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In case you did not know

The Indian women’s hockey team had a fantastic 2019 as they defeated some mighty teams like Spain, Ireland, Japan, China, and South Korea among other countries to get their berths confirmed for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The heart of the matter

Gurjit, who represented India at the Hockey World Cup in 2018 and was the most successful goal scorer, thinks that the team has been steadily improving and will reach the pinnacle of success at the right time. She is also a nominee for the Indian Sports Honour for sports Woman of the Year (Team Sport) told The Times of India,

"Our tours and matches are being planned in such a way that we peak at the right time (Tokyo Olympics) and our performance has been steadily improving."

The designated drag-flicker of the team, also plays the position of a defender very well.

"We had seniors like Sunita Lakra and we have Deep Grace who is now the senior-most defender in the team but yes I have had to step-up and take up more responsibility as a defender and I will continue to focus more on my defending abilities."

What’s next?

The chief coach of the Indian team, Sjoerd Marijne is making the girls undergo intense training under the scorching heat in the hope that the players do not dwindle under the hot and sulty conditions in Tokyo during the quadrennial event. It will be interesting to see if the women’s hockey team will carry on their good show in the Tokyo Olympics and bring laurels to the country.

