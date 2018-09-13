Philatelic Journey -Part II - Asian Games 1966 - 1982

Bangkok 1966 – 5th Asian Games-Stamps of Thailand

The 5th Asian Games were held in Bangkok – Thailand from 09 Dec to 20 Dec 1966. A total of 1,945 Competitors from 16 Nations participated in 143 events in 14 Sports. Taiwan and Israel returned to Asian Games competitions and Women's Volleyball made its debut at Asian Games. The Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Athletics and Football were held at Suphachalasai Stadium.

A Set of Stamps was issued by Thailand 04 Aug 1966 on Sports.

5TH ASIAN GAMES STAMPS OF THAILAND ON FOOTBALL

Stamp by India on becoming Hockey Champions at 5th Asian Games

Bangkok 1970 – 6th Asian Games-Stamps of Thailand

Seoul in South Korea was scheduled to host the 6th Asian Games but declined due to North Korean Security threat and Financial constraints and The 6th Asian Games were finally held in Bangkok – Thailand from 09 Dec to 20 Dec 1970. A total of 2,400 Competitors from 16 Nations participated in 135 events in 13 Sports. Yachting made its Asiad Debut.

A Set of Stamps was issued by Thailand 01 Sep 1970 on Stadiums. The stamps are on Shubajalasaya or Suphachalasai Stadium & Huamark Velodrome where Cycling events were held.

Huamark Velodrome

Tehran 1974 -7th Asian Games -Stamps of Iran

The 7th Asian Games were held in the Middle East for the First Time and Tehran, Iran hosted the Games from 1-16 Sep 1974. The Aryamehr Sports Complex was built for the games which played hosts to 3,010 athletes from 25 Countries. Fencing, Gymnastics & Women's Basketball were new disciplines added to the Games.

Mini Sheet/Stamp of Iran showing Aerial View of Sports Venues at 7th Asian Games

Stamp/Mini Sheet of Iran depicting the Games Emblem and Plaques of various Sports

Bangkok 1978 – 8th Asian Games-Stamps of Thailand

The 8th Asian Games were originally scheduled to be held Singapore but it declined due to financial issues and then Islamabad also declined due to political reasons and again Games were held in Bangkok – Thailand from 09 Dec to 20 Dec 1978. A total of 3,842 Competitors from 19 Nations participated in 201 events in 19 Sports. Israel permanently ceased to be a member of Asian Games and Archery and Bowling made their Asian Games debut.

A Set of Stamps was issued by Thailand 09 Dec 1978 on Sports.

Silhouettes of Javelin thrower, Weightlifter & Runner on Thailand Stamp.

New Delhi 1982 – 9th Asian Games-Stamps of India

The 9th Asian Games were held in New Delhi – India from 19 Nov to 04 Dec 1982. A total of 3,411 Competitors from 23 Nations participated in 147 events in 21 Sports

A Set of Stamps was issued by India. Two First Day Covers are also listed.

19 Nov 1982 – Set of Four stamps – Cycling, Javelin, Discus, Football

First Day Cover India 9th Asian Games -Stamps on Cycling, Javelin Throw, Discus Throw and Football

First Day Cover of India with stamps on Yachting & Rowing