Quarter-Finals Results: 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (A Division)

Kollam (Kerala), 6 February 2020: Sports Authority of India, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Hockey Haryana and Hockey Maharashtra won their respective matches to progress to the Semi-Finals of the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (A Division) here on Thursday.

In the first Quarter-Final, Sports Authority of India earned a hard-fought victory against Hockey Madhya Pradesh beating them 3-2 in a shootout after scores were level at 2-2 at the end of regular time. Gayatri Kissan (3’) and Dung Dung Betan (59’) found the back of the net for SAI, while Narender Kaur (21’) and Raju Ranwa (30’) scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. In the Shootout, Sports Authority of India converted three of their five penalties while Madhya Pradesh managed only two. Smita Minz, Anima Tiru and Sonia scored for Sports Authority of India, while Akansha Singh and Narender Kaur scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the Shootout.

In the second Quarter-Final, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy edged past Hockey Punjab, defeating them 1-0. The lone goal for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy came from Jyoti Pal (43’) in the third quarter.

In the third Quarter-Final, Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Odisha 4-2. Hockey Haryana took a comfortable 3-0 lead in the first half with goals from Amandeep Kaur (5’), Deepika (9’) and Annu (26’). Once Hockey Haryana took control of the match, they ensured that they stayed in the lead right till the end of the game. The last goal for Hockey Haryana came from Devika Sen (53’). Dipti Lakra (32’, 55’) scored both the goals for Hockey Odisha.

In the fourth Quarter-Final, Hockey Maharashtra got the better of Hockey Jharkhand, beating them 2-1. Rani Albela Toppo (12’) took the lead for Hockey Jharkhand in the first quarter. However, Hockey Maharashtra bounced back through a brace from Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (30’, 52’) and booked a place in the Semi-Finals.

Please find below the line-up for the Semi-Final matches of the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (A Division) to be held on Saturday, 8th February 2020:

Semi-Final 1 - 1400hrs IST: Sports Authority of India vs Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy

Semi-Final 2 - 1600hrs IST: Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Maharashtra