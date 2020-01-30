Rani Rampal wins the 2019 World Games Athlete of the Year award

Rani Rampal

Rani Rampal, captain of the Indian women's hockey team has won the World Games Athlete of the Year Award for 2019, after sports fans all over the world voted for their favourite stars during the 20 days of polling in January.

International World Games Association President José Perurena hailed Rani's win and thanked the Indian sports fans for their support.

“Rani is an inspirational athlete, and a role model for many in India. It was amazing to see the support the Indians, even as high up as Mr Rijiju, the Minister of State, Youth Affairs and Sports, gave to her in this vote together with the Hockey fans all around the world. This is what sport is about: uniting people from different backgrounds and different countries”

Thierry Weil, CEO of the International Hockey Federation had this to say about Rani Rampal winning the World Games Athlete of the Year Award -

"On behalf of FIH and the global hockey community, I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to Rani for having been voted The World Games Athlete of the Year 2019.

This is an acknowledgement of her outstanding performances - together with her team-mates - and her dedication to hockey and her leadership. This prestigious Award is also a great recognition for hockey globally. Furthermore, we are working hard for and looking forward to having Hockey 5s as a demonstration sport at The World Games 2021.”

Rani attracted 199,477 votes in the contest in which fans were allowed to vote once every 24 hours.

As per IWGA, Karate star Stanislav Horuna (Ukraine) was second in the race with over 92,000 votes and third was Powerlifting World Champion and World Record holder.Rhaea Stinn (Canada).

IWGA President José Perurena also hailed the efforts of all the officials involved in making the awards a success.

“It has been amazing to follow how sports fans all over the world have continued to support their candidates from Day 1. It warms my heart to see fans from 25 different sports activated and voting for their candidate right to the end. Whether one of the top three or somewhere below, the fans have shown their support and love for their sport. I congratulate the winner Rani and the runners-up Stanislav Horuna and Rhaea Stinn for their amazing campaigns, and all the others taking part. I hope to see you all in Birmingham in 2021!”

The International World Games Association (IWGA) was set up in 1980 and is a non-governmental and non-profit-making international organisation constituted under Swiss law as per the IWGA website which also goes on elaborate on the aims of the association.

Made up of International Sports Federations, it administers a quadrennial and multidisciplinary sports event, The World Games, which aspires to equal and exceed the importance of World Championships organised by each federation individually.

The principal aim of the IWGA is to develop the popularity of the sports governed by its Member Federations, to improve their prominence through excellent sporting achievements, and to conserve all the traditional values of sport through The World Games

Rani is the first-ever hockey player to have the award.

The World Games is a multi-sport event staged every four years by the International World Games Association under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee.

The 11th edition of The World Games will be held in Birmingham, Alabama, the USA in July 2021.