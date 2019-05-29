Results from 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women’s National Championship (A Division)

Hisar (Haryana), 28 May 2019: On Day 2 of 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women’s National Championship (A Division), Sports Authority of India, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Gangpur-Odisha registered comfortable wins.

After tasting defeat in their first match on Day 1, Sports Authority of India put together a better show beating Hockey Andhra Pradesh 5-0. Sushnita Panna opened the scoring for Sports Authority of India in the 7th via a penalty corner. This was followed by two goals from Sanjana Horo (10’, 16’) and one each from Poonam Mundu (19’) and Shaifali (26’). By the end of two quarters, Sports Authority of India led by five goals to nil and it remained as it is until the end as Hockey Andhra Pradesh were handed their second defeat in as many days.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey handed a 10-1 defeat to Hockey Coorg. Skipper Pooja Yadav led from the front scoring three goals (20’, 36’ 58’) along with a three-goal feat from Shashi Kala (34’, 35’, 59) to put Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the drivers seat. Hina Bano set the tone for the match scoring the first two goals for Uttar Pradesh Hockey in 14th and 18th minute. Peetambari Yadav (48’, 53’) too scored a brace. S.H. Brunda was the only one from Hockey Coorg to enter the scoring sheet in 33rd minute.

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 5-2. While Hockey Madhya Pradesh entered the scoring sheet first in 8th minute via Garima, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu replied back with five goals to their name, three via Soniya S (10’, 21’, 42’) and one each by Captain Rohini Dev (39’) and Pratiksha Kesarwani (54’) to win the match.

Hockey Gangpur-Odisha beat Delhi Hockey 8-2 displaying a consistently attacking brand of hockey. Pratibha Ekka opened the scoring for Hockey Gangpur-Odisha in the third minute. The lead was doubled in the 7th via Nikita Toppo. Hockey Gangpur-Odisha went on to score three goals in the 2nd quarter through Sunita Xaxa (17’, 30,) and Sushila Bada (26’), two in the 3rd as Captain Jyoti Chhatri (37’) and Sonia Topno (42) one in the last through Doli Bhoi (46’) while Delhi Hockey managed a goal apiece in last two quarters.

In matches played later in the evening on Monday, Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Odisha 6-2 in the last match of Day 1. Deepika’s three goals in the 31st, 33rd and 39th minute led Hockey Haryana’s charge against Hockey Odisha despite the latter opening the scoring in 12th via Ashima Rout.