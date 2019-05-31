Results from 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women’s National Championship (A Division)

Hisar (Haryana), 30 May 2019: On Day 4 of the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women’s National Championship (A Division), Sports Authority of India, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and Hockey Him won their matches.

In one of the most thrilling contests of Day 4, Sports Authority of India beat Hockey Jharkhand 2-1. Sports Authority of India opened the account in 11th minute through Sanjana Horo. But both the teams played out a goalless second quarter. Hockey Jharkhand found their equalizer late in the third quarter through Elin Dung Dung. Just five minutes into the last quarter, Sports Authority of India found their winner through a second from Sanjana Horo, a well-executed penalty corner in the 47th minute.

Riding on two-goal efforts from Shashi Kala (7’, 40’) and Captain Pooja Yadav (56’, 57’), Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Andhra Pradesh 5-1. Shashi Kala opened the scoring for Uttar Pradesh Hockey that was neutralized by Jhansi Bobbili in 21st minute for Hockey Andhra Pradesh. But in the third and fourth quarter, Uttar Pradesh Hockey scored two goals each to put the match out of Hockey Andhra Pradesh’s reach.

Gurmail Kaur’s goal apiece across 2nd and 3rd quarter was enough for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy to register a win over Hockey Chandigarh. Gurmail Kaur scored her first in the 28th minute followed by her and team’s second in the 58th. Hockey Him handed Hockey Gangpur-Odisha a 6-2 defeat. Tamanna Yadav scored five (18’, 19’, 24’, 38’, 60’) of the six goals for Hockey Him in a clinical exhibition of hockey. Nikita Toppo scored twice (5’, 53’) for Hockey Gangpur-Odisha.