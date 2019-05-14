Results from Day 3 of 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (A Division)

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 14 May 2019, 15:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hockey Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy

Raipur (Chhattisgarh), 13 May 2019: Action in the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (A Division) continued into its third day which saw Hockey Punjab, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Hockey Jharkhand, Manipur Hockey and Hockey Chandigarh register victories in their respective Pool matches.

In Pool A, it was Hockey Punjab who registered their second win of the competition as they defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 7-0 with the help of goals from Jaswinder Singh (26', 51'), Gurpreet Singh (23'), Ravneet Singh (25'), Dilraj Singh (38'), Gurminder Singh (50') and Captain Rajinder Singh (57').

Pool B's match between Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and Hockey Maharashtra saw the former bag a convincing 8-0 win. Goals in Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy's victory were scored by Shreyas Dhupe (46', 52'), Abdul Ahad (5'), Ali Ahmad (14'), Haider Ali (36'), Gurumayum Dingku Sharma (41'), Captain Ankit Pal (48') and Shalendra Singh (54').

In a Pool D match, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Gangpur-Odisha by a scoreline of 5-2. Goals for Hockey Jharkhand were scored by Raju Goud (46', 50'), Wilson Xaxa (28'), Sushil Minz (41') and Rabi Bara (57'), while goals for Hockey Gangpur-Odisha were scored by Jitphan Bhengra (13', 44').

Pool D's other match saw Manipur Hockey defeat Hockey Rajasthan 2-1. A brace from Manipur Hockey's Ricky Tonjam in the 38th and 44th minutes saw his team register the win after Hockey Rajasthan's Ankit Rawat had scored the opener in the 20th minute.

Pool C saw Hockey Chandigarh register a thumping 12-1 victory over Assam Hockey. Goals for Hockey Chandigarh were scored by Surinder Singh (45', 50', 51', 52'), Rohit (4', 37'), Pardeep (43', 49'), Raman (44', 59'), Captain Pramvir Singh (16') and Sumit (55'), while Assam Hockey's solitary goal was scored by Shirad Boro (30').