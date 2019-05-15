Results from Day 4 of the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (A Division)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh), 14 May 2019: Namdhari XI, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Bihar, Hockey Bhopal and Sports Authority of India were the teams which registered victories in their respective Pool matches on the fourth day of the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (A Division) here on Tuesday.

In the morning, Pool A's match between Hockey Odisha and Hockey Punjab ended in a 1-1 draw as Hockey Punjab's opening goal scored by Dilraj Singh in the 23rd minute was cancelled out by Hockey Odisha's Rajmon Teli in the 48th minute of the encounter.

The other Pool A match saw Namdhari XI defeat Hockey Andhra Pradesh by a scoreline of 10-0. Goals for Hockey Andhra Pradesh were scored by Captain Hanspal Singh (15', 20', 33', 36', 45', 46'), Hardeep Singh (2', 5'), Anil (3') and Arashdeep Singh (23').

In Pool B, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy played out an entertaining 4-4 draw as the latter scored twice in last seven minutes to draw level. Goals for Uttar Pradesh Hockey were scored by Sujit Kumar (50', 52'), Siddhant Singh (10') and Ankit Prajapati (12'), while Priyabarta Talem's hat-trick of goals in the 14th, 53rd and 59th minutes along with Shreyas Dhupe's goal in the 24th minute saw them equalize.

Pool B's other match of the day saw Hockey Bhopal beat Hockey Karnataka 5-2. Goals in Hockey Bhopal's victory came through Vijay Vishwakarma (14'), Saddam Ahmad (23'), Captain Inamur Rehaman (42'), Zameer Mohammad (52') and Rajbhar Gagan (58'), while Ankit (9') and Captain Ganesh Majji (56') scored for Hockey Karnataka.

In Pool C, Hockey Chandigarh continued their fine form as they beat Hockey Haryana 3-0 to stay top of the standings. Goals in Hockey Chandigarh's victory were scored by Rohit (18', 30') and Captain Paramvir Singh (20').

Pool C's other encounter of the day saw Hockey Bihar register a convincing 4-0 win over Delhi Hockey. A brace from Sanchit Horo (40', 58') and goals from Manjeet (36') and Munish (53') secured Hockey Bihar's win.

In Pool D, Sports Authority of India defeated Hockey Rajasthan 4-0 with the help of goals from Captain Arun Sahani (28', 33', 52') and Suresh Mahato (50').