Results from Day 5 of 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (A Division)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh), 15 May 2019: Namdhari XI, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Bihar, Hockey Bhopal and Sports Authority of India were the teams which registered victories in their respective Pool matches on the fourth day of the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (A Division) here on Tuesday.

In Pool A, Namdhari XI defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 4-2 to maintain their fine run in the competition. Goals for Namdhari XI were scored by Anil (40', 47'), Hardeep Singh (5') and Akashdeep Singh (58'), while Sathish B (44') and Alagu M Sundaram (54') scored for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

Pool B's encounter between Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Maharashtra ended in a 5-1 win for the latter as their Captain Dhairyashil Jadhav scored four goals in the 9th, 15th, 20th and 32nd minutes, and Tushar Durga also scored in the 53rd minute to help his side. Hockey Karnataka's solitary goal of the match came in the 38th minute through their Captain Ganesh Majji.

Hockey Bihar defeated Assam Hockey 8-2 in their Pool C match. Goals for Hockey Bihar were scored by Md Danish (30', 37', 52'), Sanchit Horo (2', 14'), Manjeet (15', 16') and Pinkal Barla (5'), while Pradenjit Dev (11') and Captain Bhawani Sharma (50') scored for Assam Hockey.

In Pool D, Sports Authority of India produced yet another impressive performance as they beat Hockey Gangpur-Odisha 3-2. Goals for Sports Authority of India were scored by Akash Soreng (13', 20') and Suresh Mahato (48'), while Hockey Gangpur-Odisha's two goals came in quick succession through their Captain Ranjit Lakra (26') and Sumit Barla (28').

The other Pool D match saw Hockey Jharkhand defeat Manipur Hockey 3-0 as Jitphan Bhengra (29'), Aseem Aind (47') and David Dhanwar (48') scored the goals.