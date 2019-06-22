Results from Day 5 of the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (B Division)

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), 21 June 2019: Action in the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (B Division) continued on Friday into its fifth day which saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Bengaluru Hockey Association, Hockey Himachal, Hockey Patiala and The Mumbai Hockey Association LTD register victories in their respective Pool matches.

In Pool A, Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Hockey Jammu and Kashmir 3-1 as Akash Yadav (46’, 52’) and Captain ShubhamLahoray (44’) scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while Amandeep Singh (50’) scored for Hockey Jammu and Kashmir.

In Pool B, Bengaluru Hockey Association defeated Hockey Puducherry 8-0 as Royan Rodrigues (17’, 25’, 51’), Ujjwal (3’, 57’), Sandeep Toppo (10’, 44’) and Captain Kolli Harsha Kamal Teja (37’) scored for Bengaluru Hockey Association.

In Pool C, Hockey Himachal beat Goans Hockey 6-1 as Rajan (34’, 60’), Rupinder Singh (28’), Raj (43’), Amit Kumar (45’), Nitin Kumar (46’) scored for Goans Hockey while Sahil Chari (37’) scored for Goans Hockey.

In the fourth match of the day, Hockey Patiala beat Bengal Hockey Association 5-0 in Pool C. Captain Bharat Thakur (7'), Swarnadeep Singh (20'), Avkash Singh Mann (26'), Sehajbir Singh (29') and Gurbakhsish Singh (37') scored for Hockey Patiala.

Pool C's last match of the day saw The Mumbai Hockey Association LTD defeat Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy 9-3. Almaaz Khan (21', 22', 44'), Dharmendra Pal (11'), Sharvan Verma (14'), Faizuddin Siddique (30'), Akash Rai (55'), Sandeep Singh (57') and Vishal Mandade (59') scored for The Mumbai Hockey Association LTD, while Riyan Pathan (36'), Viveksinh Rajput (38') and Saurabh Negi (42') scored for Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy.