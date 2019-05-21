Results from Day 6 of 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship (B Division)

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 21 May 2019, 16:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Representational images

Sikar (Rajasthan), 20 May 2019: Action in 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2019 (B Division) continued today into its sixth day which saw Andhra Hockey Association, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Himachal, Kerala Hockey, Hockey Uttarakhand and Hockey Madhya Bharat register victories in their respective Pool matches.

In Pool A, Andhra Hockey Association defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 3-1. Goals for Andhra Hockey Association were scored by Revathi T (5'), Susmitha M (44') and Sandhya J (52'), while Chhattisgarh Hockey's only goal came in the 50th minute through Sonam Sahu.

The other Pool A match saw Manipur Hockey register a 2-0 win over Bengal Hockey Association. Goals for Manipur Hockey were scored by Tanu Shorensangbam (33') and Ayingbi Chanu Takhellmbam (60').

In Pool B, Hockey Himachal secured a 2-0 victory over Hockey Maharashtra as Priya (14') and Radha (52') registered their names on the score-sheet.

Pool B's other match saw Kerala Hockey secure a 2-0 win over Goans Hockey. Shifna T (24') and Abhitha AS (42') scored the goals for Kerala Hockey in their victory.

Pool C saw Hockey Uttarakhand defeat Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy 3-0 as goals were scored by Chandni Katariya (42'), Prachi (44'), and Megha Bhatt (45').

The other Pool C match saw Hockey Madhya Bharat produce a stunning display as they scored five goals past Vidarbha Hockey Association. Goals for Hockey Madhya Bharat were scored by Shileima Chanu Khaidem (17', 25', 37', 48') and Captain Hema Rajak (14').