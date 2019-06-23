Results from Day 7 of the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (B Division)

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), 23 June 2019: Action in the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (B Division) continued on Sunday into its seventh day which saw Mumbai School Sports Association, Bengaluru Hockey Association, Hockey Patiala, Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy and The Mumbai Hockey Association LTD register victories in their respective Pool matches.

In Pool B, Mumbai School Sports Association beat Kerala Hockey 6-4 as Ranjan Gond (22', 36'), Seraj Ahmad (25', 52'), Karan Thoshre (44') and Prathmesh Dhuri (57') scored for Mumbai School Sports Association, while Jithin Joy (28', 30'), Arjun Saseendran M K (56') and Sibin Balakrishnan (60') scored for Kerala Hockey.

In the second match of the day, Bengaluru Hockey Association defeated Citizen Hockey XI 6-1 in Pool B as Royan Rodrigues (13', 19'), Abhishek Yadav (21', 39'), Sandeep Toppo (2') and Captain Kolli Harsha Kamal Teja (51') scored for Bengaluru Hockey Association, while Sachin (55') scored for Citizen Hockey XI.

In Pool C, Hockey Patiala beat Hockey Himachal 14-0 as Sehajbir Singh (5', 23', 44'), Arshdeep Singh (21', 41', 42'), Savraj Singh (36', 38'), Roban Singh (43', 45'), Swarnadeep Singh (37'), Gurbakhsish Singh (48'), Avkash Singh Mann (53') and Harkaran Singh (60') scored or Hockey Patiala.

In the fourth match of the day, Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy beat Bengal Hockey Association 3-2 in Pool C. Yash Rathod (39'), Captain Gaurang Ambulkar (55') and Viveksinh Rajput (57') scored for Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy, while Bijay Shaw (19', 56') scored a brace for Bengal Hockey Association.

Pool C's last match of the day saw The Mumbai Hockey Association LTD defeat Goans Hockey 10-3 as Almaaz Khan (17', 25', 37'), Akash Rai (26', 35'), Captain Ajay Naidu (41', 44'), Govind Nag (11'), Arun Metkar (27') and Dharmendra Pal (38') scored for The Mumbai Hockey Association LTD while Rahul Rathod Lamani (5', 22') and Abhishek Pathak (30') scored for Goans Hockey.