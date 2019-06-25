Results from Day 8 of the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (B Division)

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 17 // 25 Jun 2019, 16:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Representational image

ilaspur (Chhattisgarh), 24 June 2019: Action in the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (B Division) continued on Monday into its eighth day which saw Bengaluru Hockey Association, Kerala Hockey, Hockey HIM, The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd, Telangana Hockey and Hockey Coorg register victories in their respective Pool matches.

In Pool B, Bengaluru Hockey Association beat Mumbai School Sports Association 2-1 as Ujjwal (17', 21') scored for Bengaluru Hockey Association while Seraj Ahmad (22') scored for Mumbai School Sports Association.

In the second match of the day, Kerala Hockey beat Le Puducherry Hockey 5-1 in Pool B. Jithin Joy (10', 27', 50'), Sunil Bista (23') and Mohammed Yasir P (69') scored for Kerala Hockey while R Satheesh (25') scored for Le Puducherry Hockey.

In Pool D, Hockey HIM defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 4-2 as Deepu (4'), Neeraj Kumar Yadav (25'), Captain Dhananjay Prajapti (26') and Sagar Nanda (59') scored for Hockey HIM while Deepak Fartyal (9') and Raj Thapliyal (17') scored for Hockey Uttarakhand.

In Pool C, The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd defeated Bengal Hockey Association 5-1 as Dharmendra Pal (3', 54'), Arun Metkar (8'), Akash Rai (23'), Govind Nag (39') scored for The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd while Captain Saif Khan (49') scored for Bengal Hockey Association.

In the fifth match of the day, Telangana Hockey beat Hockey Mizoram 4-1 in Pool D. Ram Kumar Vetti (22', 27', 43') and Mallesh Eslavath (25') scored for Telangana Hockey while C (7') scored for Hockey Mizoram.