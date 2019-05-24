Results from Quarter-Finals of 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2019 (B Division)

Sikar (Rajasthan), 22 May 2019: The Quarter-Finals of 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2019 (B Division) took place here on Wednesday which saw Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Himachal and Hockey Madhya Bharat register victories in their respective matches to advance to the Semi-Finals of the competition.

In the first Quarter-Final, Hockey Maharashtra produced a stunning display to defeat Hockey Patiala 5-0 to secure their place in the Semi-Finals. After a goal-less first quarter, it was Hockey Maharashtra who scored the opening goal in the 27th minute through Himanshi Gawande. Hockey Maharashtra scored four more goals past Hockey Patiala's defence as Gauri Mukane (41'), Ashwini Kolekar (45'), Prajakta Mane (54') also registered their names on the score-sheet, while Himanshi Gawande scored her second of the match in the 50th minute to help her side win 5-0.

In the second Quarter-Final, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Rajasthan 2-1 to secure their berth in the Semi-Finals. The match saw Hockey Uttarakhand score the opening goal in the 4th minute through their Captain Monika Uniyal, but Hockey Rajasthan equalized in the 38th minute as Sakshi Shukla scored for them. With seconds remaining on the clock, it was Hockey Uttarakhand who snatched the win as Prachi scored a field goal in the 60th minute to win the match for her team.

The third Quarter-Final of the competition went into Penalty Shootout as both Hockey Himachal and Andhra Hockey Association were tied at 1-1 after regulation time as Priya (18') and Sandhya J (49') scored respectively. In the Penalty Shootout, it was Hockey Himachal who prevailed as they won by 3-2 in Sudden Death. Both teams managed to convert only two of their first five shootouts as Sonia Devi and Radha scored for Hockey Himachal, while Sandhya J and Akshaya B scored for Andhra Hockey Association. In Sudden Death, Hockey Himachal's Radha was the match-winner as she held her nerve to convert, while Andhra Hockey Association could not score, which meant that Hockey Himachal won the Shootout 3-2.

In the fourth and last Quarter-Final match, Hockey Madhya Bharat defeated Hockey Gujarat 5-1 to secure their place in the Semi-Finals. Hockey Madhya Bharat scored all their five goals inside the opening 19 minutes to stamp their authority on the match, while Hockey Gujarat could only manage a solitary goal which came in the 28th minute through Jyoti Divakar. Goals in Hockey Madhya Bharat's win were scored by Shileima Chanu Khaidem (8', 10'), Sneha Patel (1'), Hema Rajak (4') and Captain Aayushi Patel (19').

The Semi-Final matches of 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2019 (B Division) will take place Friday, 24th May 2019. Please find below the match line-ups:

1st Semi-Final: 0730hrs IST - Hockey Maharashtra v Hockey Uttarakhand

2nd Semi-Final: 1500hrs IST - Hockey Himachal v Hockey Madhya Bharat