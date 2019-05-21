Results from Semi-Finals of 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (A Division)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh), 21 May 2019: Hockey Odisha and Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered victories in their respective Semi-Final matches today to secure their place in the Final of the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (A Division).

In the first Semi-Final, it was Hockey Odisha who scored twice in the opening 38 minutes against Sports Authority of India to take a 2-0 advantage in the match. First, it was Rosan Kujur who scored the opening goal for Hockey Odisha in the 16th minute through a field-goal, while the second goal came through Captain Laban Lugun who converted a Penalty Stroke in the 38th minute. In reply, Sports Authority of India tried to make a comeback into the match but could only find one goal in the 43rd minute which came through a Penalty Corner converted by Akash Soreng. Hockey Odisha defended well in the last quarter of the match to secure their berth in the Final of the competition.

In the second Semi-Final, Uttar Pradesh Hockey secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Hockey Jharkhand. Uttar Pradesh Hockey took the lead in the match in the 14th minute through Ajay Yadav who scored a field-goal, but Hockey Jharkhand responded with an equalizer in the 39th minute which was scored by Jitphan Bhengra. A nervy last quarter of the match saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey snatch the victory in the 50th minute as they scored a field-goal through Sujit Kumar, and secured their place in the Final.

Hockey Odisha and Uttar Pradesh Hockey will face each other in the Final match on Wednesday, 22nd May 2019 at 1500hrs IST. Whereas, Sports Authority of India and Hockey Jharkhand will face-off in the match for the Bronze medal match at 0900hrs IST on 22nd May 2019.