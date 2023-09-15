Rising hockey star Vaishnavi Phalke "Over the moon" on representing India at Asian Games 2023

Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team is elated to be a part of the squad heading to Hangzhou later this month to compete in the 19th Asian Games. She has every reason to feel overjoyed as this will be her first major tournament representing India at the highest level.

Phalke hails from a small village named Satara, Maharashtra. Her father is a farmer but sports was his first true passion. Once a wrestler, her father participated in the Kesar Kusthi, a regional wrestling competition in Maharashtra. Even though he was unable to fulfill his own sporting ambitions, he is now living his dream through his daughter. Speaking about her father, Vaishnavi stated:

“My father was a wrestler when he was young but he couldn’t make it to the big leagues so he invested in me and hoped I would play for the country. He sent me to Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Balewadi, Pune in 2011 to pursue sports and after trying my hand at several games I decided to take up the hockey stick,” said Vaishnavi talking about her father’s influence on her sporting journey.

In 2017 she took her first steps to fulfilling her father’s dream when she played in her first Sub-Junior National Championship held in Ramanathapuram. Later on, her impressive display in midfield at Junior Women National Championship in 2019 caught the eye of selectors which led to a call up to the Junior Women’s Squad.

Vaishnavi has been a part of India Women's hockey team six times and has one goal to her name. She was part of the squad that won the Women’s Junior Asia Cup earlier this year in Japan. Undoubtedly, the Asian Games will be her first major test as the 19-year-old stated:

“My father always encourages me to give my best, and I remember he was really happy when I went on my first international tour as a senior. Once he found out I made the squad for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, his happiness was tenfold. This will be my first major tournament in the senior squad, and I am over the moon to make my father’s dream come true. It is a big platform, and I am looking forward to showing my skills on the pitch,”

Vaishavi spoke about how plenty of training matches and intense practice sessions are part of the preparations before the team departs for Hangzhou,

“We have been playing a lot of practice matches in the build-up, along with some hard practice sessions. The whole team has a positive disposition going into training, and my teammates keep encouraging me.

Expand Tweet

She also spoke about the goal of bringing home a medal and giving their all on the pitch:

“The aim is to come back with a medal, and we do not want to leave the pitch thinking we could’ve done more. I want to perform the same way I do during practice games. There will be a little pressure as it is a major tournament, but I will keep it all aside and play freely and, hopefully, come back with a medal,”