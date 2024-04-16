Sarbat Da Bhalla Invitational Hockey Tournament 2024: Full schedule and match timings

The inaugural edition of the Sarbat Da Bhalla Invitational Hockey Tournament 2024 is scheduled to take place between April 15 to April 21 at the KK Hakku Hockey Stadium Jammu in Jammu & Kashmir.

The tournament will be held in a knockout format with 18 teams. 12 teams will play the first round of knockout matches.

The teams are SGPC Amristar, Round Glass Hockey Academy, Bathinda XI, Vijay Club Baramulla, Y.B. Hockey Club Sujjanpur, G.N.N Hockey Club, Power House Hockey Club Poonch, Sangar Sales Hockey Club Anantnag, Kashmir Wanderer Hockey Club, Bandhu Rakh Hockey Club, Srinagar XI, and Khalsa Club Gole Gurjal Jammu.

J&K Police and HFB NCR Hockey Society have received a direct bye in the first round and will start their campaign in the pre-quarter finals.

Meanwhile, the remaining four teams Punjab Police, Army XI, Punjab Sind Bank, and RCF Kapurthala will begin their campaign in the quarter-finals. They have received a bye for the first couple of rounds.

The four quarter-final matches will be played on Friday, April 19, followed by the semis on Saturday, April 20, and the summit clash on Sunday, April 21.

Sarbat Da Bhalla National Level Invitational Hockey Tournament 2024: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, April 15

Match 1 - SGPC Amristar vs Round Glass Hockey Academy, 5:00 PM

Tuesday, April 16

Match 2 - Bathinda XI vs Vijay Club Baramulla, 9:00 AM

Match 3 - Y.B. Hockey Club Sujjanpur vs G.N.N Hockey Club, 3:45 PM

Match 4 - Power House Hockey Club Poonch vs Sangar Sales Hockey Club Anantnag, 5:45 PM

Wednesday, April 17

Match 5 - Kashmir Wanderer Hockey Club vs Bandhu Rakh Hockey Club, 9:00 AM

Match 6 - Srinagar XI vs Khalsa Club Gole Gurjal Jammu, 3:45 PM

Match 7 - J&K Police vs Winner of Match 1, 5:45 PM

Thursday, April 18

Match 8 - Winner of Match 2 vs Winner of Match 4, 9:00 AM

Match 9 - Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6, 3:45 PM

Match 10 - HFB NCR Hockey Society vs Winner of Match 3, 5:45 PM

Friday, April 19

Quarter-Final 1 - RCF Kapurthala vs Winner of Match 7, 8:00 AM

Quarter-Final 2 - Punjab Sind Bank vs Winner of Match 8, 10:00 AM

Quarter-Final 3 - Army XI vs Winner of Match 9, 3:45 PM

Quarter-Final 4 - Punjab Police vs Winner of Match 10, 5:45 PM

Saturday, April 20

Semi-Final 1 - Winner of Quarter-final 1 vs Winner of Quarter-final 2, 3:45 PM

Semi-Final 2 - Winner of Quarter-final 3 vs Winner of Quarter-final 4, 5:45 PM

Sunday, April 21

3rd/4th Place - Loser of Semi-Final 1 vs Loser of Semi-Final 2, 3:45 PM

Final - Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2, 5:45 PM

