Sashastra Seema Bal win 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (B Division)

First placed Sashastra Seema Bal

Kollam (Kerala), 01 February 2020: Sashastra Seema Bal emerged victorious in the Final of 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (B Division) beating Steel Plant Sports Board 3-1 in a shootout here on Saturday after the scores were level at 1-1 after regulation time.

The Final was a hard-fought affair with both teams scoring a goal each in regular time. Kumari Shailja Gautam (18’) was the first to find the back of net for Steel Plant Sports Board and give her team an important lead in the Final, but halfway through the third-quarter, it was Sashastra Seema Bal's Ranjita Minj (38’) who scored the equalizer which took the match into the shootout.

In the shootout, Sashastra Seema Bal converted three of their four attempts, while Steel Plant Sports Board converted only one. Manisha who was the first to walk out for Sashastra Seema Bal scored past Goalkeeper Nisha Yadav. Meanwhile, Savita failed to convert the first penalty for Steel Plant Sports Board. Preeti and Kanika Raj also converted for Sashastra Seema Bal to give them an advance, while the only one to convert for Steel Plant Sports Board was Manisha, and the rest were saved by Sashastra Seema Bal's Alpha Kerketta.

In the match for the 3rd/4th place, UCO Bank Women’s Hockey Academy finished the tournament on a high, beating Bengaluru Hockey Association 10-0. Priya (16’, 34’, 37’, 57’) starred for the winning team scoring four goals, while Pooja (1’, 4’) and Chanchal (21’, 43’) scored two goals each. Monishka (13’) and Kajal (54’) were also part of the score sheet for UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy.