Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023: Full Schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The third edition of the Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship is set to begin on November 15. The seven-day hockey tournament, which concludes on November 21, will take place at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi.

Eight teams will participate in the event with a league stage determining the top four teams. The final four will play the semifinals, followed by the final.

During the league stage of the tournament, each team will clash against the other teams in their pool. The 3rd/4th place play-off and the final will be held on November 21. As many as 20 players from the national core group will compete in the tournament.

Pool A includes the Railway Sports Promotion Board, Sports Authority of India, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India, whereas Pool B has Sashastra Seema Bal, All India Police Sports Control Board, Tamil Nadu Police, and Indian Oil Corporation.

The Railway Sports Promotion Board is the defending champion heading into the event.

Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023: Full schedule and match timings in IST

The tournament will commence on November 15 with All India Police Sports Control Board taking on Indian Oil Corporation in the first match.

Sashastra Seema Bal and Tamil Nadu Police will clash in the second match while Railway Sports Promotion Board and UCO Bank in the third match. Sports Authority of India and Union Bank of India in the fourth match of the day.

Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023: Full schedule (all times in IST):

Match 1: All India Police Sports Control Board vs Indian Oil Corporation, November 15, 10:30 AM

Match 2: Sashastra Seema Bal vs Tamil Nadu Police, November 15, 12:30 PM

Match 3: Railway Sports Promotion Board vs UCO Bank, November 15, 2:15 PM

Match 4: Sports Authority of India vs Union Bank of India, November 15, 4 PM

Match 5: Tamil Nadu Police vs Indian Oil Corporation, November 16, 9 AM

Match 6: All India Police Sports Control Board vs Sashastra Seema Bal, November 16, 10:45 AM

Match 7: UCO Bank vs Union Bank of India, November 16, 12:3 PM

Match 8: Sports Authority of India vs Railway Sports Promotion Board, November 16, 2:15 PM

Match 9: Railway Sports Promotion Board vs Union Bank of India, November 18, 9 AM

Match 10: UCO Bank vs Sports Authority of India, November 18, 10:45 AM

Match 11: Tamil Nadu Police vs All India Police Sports Control Board, November 18, 12:30 PM

Match 12: Sashastra Seema Bal vs Indian Oil Corporation, November 18, 2:15 PM

Match 13: Semi-final 1, 1st in Pool A vs 2nd in Pool B, November 20, 9 AM

Match 14: Semi-final 2, 1st in Pool B vs 2nd in Pool A, November 20, 10:45 AM

Match 15: 3rd/4th Place, Loser of Match 13 vs Loser of Match 14, November 21, 9 AM

Match 16: Final, Winner of Match 13 vs Winner of Match 14, November 21, 10: 45 AM

Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023: Live Streaming Details

The Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023 will be live-streamed on the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board's Facebook.