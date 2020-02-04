Services Sports Control Board win 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A Division)

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh), 02 February 2020: Services Sports Control Board were crowned champions of the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A Division) after defeating Air India Sports Promotion Board 3-1 here at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium on Sunday. Petroleum Sports Promotion Board beat Punjab & Sind Bank 3-1 to clinch the Bronze Medal.

Services Sports Control Board and Air India Sports Promotion Board played an interesting match in the summit clash. Both sides were neck and neck in the first half when Services Sports Control Board and Air India Sports Promotion Board couldn't find a way to break the 0-0 deadlock. Services Sports Control Board gained momentum in the third quarter and scored three goals in quick succession. Air India Sports Promotion Board found the back of the net early in the fourth quarter, but they couldn't capitalize on the momentum to level the scores before full-time. Rahul Kumar Rajbhar (33'), Jobanpreet Singh (43') and Ajinkya Jadhav (45') scored for Services Sports Control Board, while Vishnu Singh (47') netted the only goal for Air India Sports Promotion Board.

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board registered a comprehensive victory over Punjab & Sind Bank in the Bronze Medal match. Petroleum Sports Promotion Board were in control throughout the match after taking the lead in the 10th minute through a field goal. Punjab & Sind Bank tried to forge a fightback with a goal in the third quarter, however, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board ensured that they stayed in the lead and eventually walked off the field as winners. Roshan Minz (10'), Armaan Qureshi (18') and Captain Tushar Khandker (39') found the back of the net for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, while Parvinder Singh (42') scored the only goal for Punjab & Sind Bank.