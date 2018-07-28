Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
South Africa Women's hockey fails to impress 

Elias Owino
CONTRIBUTOR
News
64   //    28 Jul 2018, 11:33 IST

The South African Women's hockey team is yet to win any match in the ongoing tournament in London. In their opening match in group C against Germans, the African queens only managed to score 1 goal against Germany’s 3. Their opponents easily took control of the game.

In the second match, the Spaniards who had earlier on succumbed to Argentina’s beating walloped them 7 goals to 1.This brought the goals tally to 2 so far in London for the South Africans.

Will there be the long-awaited win tomorrow as they face the Argentina team? Let's keep glued and pray for our queens to get at least a win in the group stages. As we have seen, Argentina has had an impressive run in the group stages, not losing any match so far. In fact analysts predict that Argentina is one of the top contenders for the tournament. The South American team has had an impressive run so far.

Just like football, most African teams are always eliminated at the group stages. This begs the question that most ask. Is it lack of preparedness or just poor management of sporting activities

Germany celebrates after beating South Africa 3-1 in London
Germany celebrates after beating South Africa 3-1 in London

.

African teams will always shine in athletics only, especially Kenya known for its resilient long distance runners.

The continent with very rich and diverse cultures cannot compete in international sports despite having sponsorships and equipment. The hopes of our queens reaching to knock out stages in London weigh heavily on the results against the Argentines. The coach expressed optimists despite losing the two matches that his team will still progress to the knock out stages. How that miracle will be performed still baffles many. If they fail to secure a slot in the next round, it will be a big blow to the continent since the only hope, the only African team will be sent home in the group stages. It will be disheartening, but in the spirit of sportsmanship, we live to fight another day.


Elias Owino
CONTRIBUTOR
