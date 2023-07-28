Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023: India vs England preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

India men and England men will meet in the fifth match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament on Friday (July 28).

India, who are in search of their first win of the tournament, will meet England in their third appearance. India lost their opening match to the hosts Spain by 2-1. However, they provided a better display in the second match against the Netherlands to draw the match 1-1.

England drew with the Netherlands in a thrilling contest early in the tournament. They turned things around in the second match to defeat the hosts Spain by 3-1. The Brits will finish at the top of the table if they win this game.

India vs England Match Details

Match: India v England, Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament, July 2023

Date & Time: July 28, 2023, Friday, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Terrassa, Spain

India vs England Head to Head

England has dominated India over the years but in the recent past, most of their matches have ended in a draw. The teams met in the World Cup in January 2023 and the match was a goalless draw. Earlier, in Commonwealth Games, India and England ended with 4-4. In the FIH Pro Hockey League, India won both their encounters.

Since 2012, India and England have met 11 times, and three matches have ended in a draw. Both teams have won four matches each.

Matches played: 11

India- 4

England - 4

Draw- 3

(Since 2012)

India vs England Probable XI

India

Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, RP Sreejesh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Abhishek, Simranjeet Singh.

England

Sam Ward, Albery James, Ramshaw Matthew, Rushmere Stuart, Creed Brendan, Payne Oliver, Condon David, Calnan Will, Nurse Timothy, Goodfield David, Wallace Zachary, Bandurak Nicholas.

India vs England Match Prediction

India will be hoping to secure their first victory of the tournament on Friday. They came closer to defeating the Netherlands in the last game and will be keen for an excellent show here. England, on the other hand, proved too good for the hosts Spain in the last game. They are expected to continue their good form here as well.

Match Prediction: England to win this match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament

India vs England Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Watch Hockey