Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023: India Women vs England Women preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

India Women and England Women are all set to square off in the second match of the Women's Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament on Wednesday, July 26.

India is coming into the tournament after suffering three losses against Germany and China. The team lost all three matches in the tour and will look to regroup in this tournament before heading to the 2023 Asian Games.

England will be playing their second match of the tournament. Earlier, on the opening day, they met the hosts Spain and emerged victorious in a thrilling match. Both teams fought hard to keep the score nil until the final quarter. However, England's Tess Howard helped the team edge past Spain in the final moments of the match.

India Women vs England Women Match Details

Match: England Women vs India Women, Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament, July 2023

Date & Time: July 26, 2023, Wednesday, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Terrassa, Spain

India Women vs England Women Head to Head

India and England will meet for the first time since their 2022 World Cup clash in Amstelvee, which ended in a draw at 1-1. England have dominated India over the years. The two have met 37 times so far, with England winning 21 times, while India have five wins to their name.

Matches played: 37

India Women - 5

England Women - 21

Draw - 11

India Women vs England Women Probable XI

India Women (last match)

Savita, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Nisha, Baljeet Kaur, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami

England Women (last match)

Grace Balsdon, Fiona Crackles, Katie Curtis, Liv Hamilton, Sophie Hamilton, Sabbie Heesh, Tess Howard, Holly Hunt, Alex Malzer, Hannah Martin, Lizzie Neal

India Women vs England Women Match Prediction

England Women will enter this game with confidence after a thrilling victory over Spain on the opening day. India Women must regroup and bring in their absolute best to win against England. If they manage to do so, this match is likely to end in a draw.

Match Prediction: India Women to draw the match against England Women in the Spain Hockey Federation International Tournament.

India women vs England women Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Watch Hockey