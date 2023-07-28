Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023: Spain vs Netherlands preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

Spain will face off against the Netherlands in the final league match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023.

Spain defeated India 2-1 in their first match but suffered a 1-3 loss against England in their recent contest. The host side needs to get back to winning ways to secure a top-two place in the tournament.

The Netherlands are one of the two unbeaten teams in the tournament. However, both their matches ended in a draw and the team is still searching for their first victory. The Netherlands drew with England by 1-1 in the opening match and followed it up with another 1-1 draw against India.

Spain vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Spain, Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament, July 2023

Date & Time: July 28, 2023, Friday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Terrassa, Spain

Spain vs Netherlands Head to Head

The Netherlands has dominated Spain, especially, in recent times. Since 2018, Spain and Netherlands have met 15 times and the Netherlands has won 11 times. Spain has emerged victorious three times, while one of their matches in 2021 ended in a draw. Spain and Netherlands met in June 2023, and the Netherlands won both matches.

Matches played: 15

Netherlands- 11

Spain - 3

Draw- 1

(Since 2018)

Spain vs Netherlands Probable XI

Spain

Alonso Alejandro, Gonzalez Enrique, Iglesias Alvaro, Basterra José, Cunill Pepe, Cunill Pau, Clapes Gerard, Menini Joaquin, Calzado Luis, Miralles Marc, Gispert Xavier.

Netherlands

Jip Janssen, Thijs van Dam, Justen Blok, Severiano van Ass, Tjep Hoedemakers, Tijmen Reyenga, Koen Bijen, Jair van der Horst, Steijn van Heijningen, Joep de Mol.

Spain vs Netherlands Match Prediction

The Netherlands have completely dominated Spain over the past few years and are expected to emerge victorious in this game as well. In the last encounter in June 2023, the winner was decided based on the penalty shootout. Thus, one can expect a close contest between these two highly competitive teams.

Either way, the Netherlands are expected to win this game and make it to the top two of the tournament. Notably, they are one of the two unbeaten teams in the tournament and the hosts Spain need something special to come up on top against the Netherlands.

Match Prediction: Netherlands to win this final league match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament.

Spain vs Netherlands Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Watch Hockey